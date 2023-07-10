Info on Socso aid schemes must reach out to rural folks, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (July 10): There should be more publicity and awareness programmes on the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) various schemes and assistance being carried out in the rural areas, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said such wider outreach would get more people in the target groups to join and benefit from the provisions made available by the organisation.

Speaking at the launch of ‘WanitaBangkit @ KPWKM’ programme at a community hall in Spaoh, Betong yesterday, Uggah said it had always been the government’s intention to help the rural folks be it through infrastructure development, assistance, or even by helping them to generate income through their own efforts.

In this respect, he said programmes such as ‘WanitaBangkit’ meant to empower women, particularly those really affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, having family issues, or were unemployed.

“This programme helps them as small entrepreneurs to rise up.

“Here, in Betong parliamentary constituency, we still face unemployment or remnants of poverty,” said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

He thus called upon the womenfolk in the constituency who were involved in the cottage industry such as making traditional handicrafts, biscuits or even ‘kebaya’, to ‘roll up their sleeves’ in producing high-quality products.

“Please make use of the new technology to increase your production. If you do not go the extra mile, others will,” he said, adding that the government would come in to assist in terms of the marketing of their products.

Meanwhile in her speech earlier, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said a total of 3,181 women in Sarawak had taken part in the ‘WanitaBangkit’ programme.

She said those eligible and had registered for the programme would each receive a cash aid of RM500, which could be used as a capitalfor a small business.

She also advised the people to join the relevant Socso programmes.

“My ministry is currently assisting Socso in introducing its programmes to the people.

“There is a programme where Socso members who pay from as little as RM10 per month or RM120 per year,could have something to fall back on to in the event of an accident.

“Many are unaware of the programmes made available by Socso and as such, a lot must to be done to promote them,” said the federal minister.

Around 600 attended the event yesterday, including Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.