KCGCCI inks MoUs with overseas business chambers

KUCHING (July 10): Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) yesterday held a dialogue session with overseas business chambers as part of its 133rd anniversary celebration.

Held at Wisma Chinese Chambers building here, memoranda of understandings (MoUs) were signed between KCGCCI and Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Bandar Seri Begawan Brunei; Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and the Western Australian Chinese Chamber of Commerce to enhance business cooperation.

Anniversary celebration working committee chairman Rodger Chan hoped that the representatives from the overseas business chambers would take the opportunity to work with KCGCCI in exploring business opportunities while in Kuching.

“Should you consider coming to Sarawak, do consider working with our chamber as KCGCCI is a trusted partner of the government.

“The state government is working with the chamber to form a joint working committee to look into modern agriculture farming,” he said when opening the dialogue session yesterday.

Among the guests present at the dialogue session were KCGCCI president Dato Tan Jit Kee, Timor Leste ambassador to Malaysia Joana Veneranda Amaral, and Timor Leste ambassador to Brunei Abel Guterres.