Kuching engineer desperate to watch Taylor Swift perform loses RM11,500 to scam

KUCHING (July 10): An engineer in his 50s was scammed out of RM11,500 recently when he attempted to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert in Singapore next year.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the incident happened here on July 6, when the victim saw an advertisement for Taylor Swift’s concert tickets on online marketplace Carousell.

“The victim was interested in purchasing three concert tickets, amounting to RM11,530.

“Between July 6 and 7, the victim made three payment transactions into the suspect’s bank account at a bank in Kuching,” Mohd Azman said in a statement.

He said after the payments were made, the suspect could no longer be reached.

“The victim realised that he has been scammed and further lodged a police report for further action,” he added.

In a Facebook post on Friday night, organisers AEG Presents Asia said tickets to Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ for March 2-4 and 7-9, 2024, at the National Stadium, have all been sold.

In a separate post, ticketing website Ticketmaster said as the official ticketing partner for all of Swift’s Singapore shows, it cannot guarantee the legitimacy of tickets purchased elsewhere.