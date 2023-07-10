Labuan sport complex upgrading project on track

LABUAN (July 10): The Labuan Sport Complex upgrading works have almost reached the halfway stage and the project is scheduled for completion in April 2024, said Labuan Works Department director Mohd Faizul Mohd Ali Hanafiah.

He said the RM17.4 million upgrading project was closely monitored and evaluated by a team of engineers, architects and technical officers from the department.

“The progress of the upgrading works on the Labuan Sport Complex is considered satisfactory.

“The project, which began in December 2021, is already over 42 per cent complete. Our technical team frequently visits the project site,” he told Bernama Monday.

Mohd Faizul said although there was a 14 per cent delay due to the difficulties of getting construction materials from mainland Sabah, especially for the grandstand roofs, the main contractor was fully complying with the requirements of the project.

“We understand the urgent need to use the sport facilities in the complex. We will continue to communicate and have regular briefings on the progress of the project with the contractor,” he said.

According to him, the project involves upgrading the football field, running track, and badminton and tennis courts, among others.

He said the existing swimming pool would be demolished as it incurred high maintenance costs. – Bernama