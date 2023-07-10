Minister: DID Sarawak completes riverbank restoration projects benefitting 195,000 people

KUCHING (July 10): Eight riverbank restoration projects worth RM63 million have been completed to benefit a total of 195,000 people in Sarawak, said Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister said these projects were implemented by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak.

The eight riverbank restoration projects were at Batang Kayan, Batang Balingian, and Batang Sadong in Gedong as well as Serian; Batang Sadong in Simunjan; Sungai Baram retaining wall; Rumah Naing; Sabtu Oya; and Betong, he said.

“The projects, which are 100 per cent completed, involved strengthening the riverbank to curb erosion so as to ensure a smooth flow of river water.

“They are also aimed at protecting the properties of our people, and the public structures along the riverbank. These projects have benefited nearly 195,000 local residents,” he told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

Prior to that, Nik Nazmi and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the handover of the eight projects from DID Sarawak to the state government.

Nik Nazmi pledged that the federal government, through his ministry, would continue working closely with the Sarawak government to carry out more riverbank restoration projects for the safety and well-being of Sarawakians.

Towards this end, he said the livelihoods of locals would improve while the state’s economic growth could be uplifted in tandem with the Madani Malaysia concept.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian thanked Nik Nazmi for bringing his team over to Sarawak for this working visit.

“For the eight projects, we are very grateful because some started quite a few years ago and they are now officially handed over,” he said.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister said Sarawak would require a lot more funding to implement more flood mitigation projects in the state.

In response, Nik Nazmi said it was time he brought along heads of various departments under his ministry.

“I bring almost my entire ministry here to meet all the ministers at the Sarawak state level. It is my hope that we will have fruitful discussions.

“There are a lot of areas where the state (government) and the federal (government) can work together,” he added.