Miri woman loses RM84,800 in phone scam

KUCHING (July 10): A woman in her 30s from Miri suffered a loss of RM84,800 to a phone scam recently.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim, who works as a manager in a private company, received a phone call from an unknown man who introduced himself as a bank officer on July 7.

“The bank officer claimed that the victim’s name was used for credit card application in Ipoh, Perak and two payment transactions were made on June 23 and 24, totalling RM7,904.69.

“The phone call was then connected to the ‘Bank Negara’ for further investigation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Azman said the victim then received a confirmation from the ‘Bank Negara’ that her name was in a case which was under its investigation.

“The phone call was then connected to an individual claiming to be police officer called ‘Sgt Kelvin Lim’ who claimed that the victim’s name was involved in a money laundering case amounting to RM600,000.

“The victim next spoke to ‘ACP Kho Fei Chow’ who claimed to be able to assist in the purported investigation and only this officer was able to resolve and help clear the victim’s name,” he added

Mohd Azman said the victim who panicked, was ordered to withdraw all her money from her bank account and transfer them to bank accounts given by the suspects for ‘clearing purposes’.

“The woman withdrew her money from three of her bank accounts amounting to RM84,800 and transferred them into two bank accounts given by the suspects in three transactions.

“She only realised that she was scammed after the suspects could not be contacted again and a police report was subsequently lodged for further action,” he said.