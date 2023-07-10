Newsweek ranks Sarawak Heart Centre as among top in Asia Pacific region

KUCHING (July 10): Newsweek magazine has listed the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan as among the best cardiology specialist hospitals in the Asia Pacific region this year.

In a congratulatory post on Facebook last night, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the Sarawak Heart Centre came in 48th on the list of top 100 specialised cardiology hospitals in the Asia-Pacific and was the sole public hospital from Malaysia to make the list.

“(It is) a recognition, acknowledgement and testimonial of the fine young men and women who started the service 22 years ago,” Dr Sim said, adding he is honoured and privileged to be part of the great team.

Dr Sim, who was instrumental in setting up the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Department of Cardiology, said the department was set up on Jan 1, 2001 and then became the SGH Heart Centre on Jan 1, 2022 when the services were moved from Kuching to Kota Samarahan.

“Five days before relocation of services and beginning operation in the new hospital, I was still unable to settle with Top Management of KKM (Health Ministry) on the name of the new hospital.

“Imagine (if) it was known as as Samarahan Medical Centre (our 10 years of international efforts will be major setback. Definitely not #whiteelephant,” he wrote.

The centre was officially renamed the Sarawak Heart Centre on Jan 1, 2016.

“So proud of the fine young men and women coming after me carrying the service to new heights, getting the much-deserved recognition, acknowledgement, and respect by Newsweek,” he said.

Dr Sim shared that this was truly a satisfying achievement for him.

He thanked his colleagues and team at SGH for believing in the same vision and pursuing the same mission as passionately now as they did 22 years ago in their efforts to build up Sarawak.

The other top 100 hospitals in the Asia Pacific can be found here.