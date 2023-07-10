Nik Nazmi: PKR still selecting potential candidates for Terengganu

KUCHING (July 10): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is still in the process of handpicking its potential candidates for the Terengganu state election, said Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

When facing a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today, the PKR national vice-president seemed reluctant to discuss the party’s choices.

“We are still in the midst of shortlisting the candidates,” said the PKR state chairman for Terengganu and Kelantan.

However, the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister was quick to add PKR’s candidates would be announced in due time.

The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was dissolved on June 28.

Last month, Nik Nazmi was quoted by Bernama as saying that PKR was optimistic of winning several seats in the coming state elections

He said PKR had several advantages, particularly its strength in urban seats.

“We have a history in Terengganu from the beginning of our establishment; for us it is important that we have a presence here,” he said after meeting party members in Kuala Terengganu.

Barisan Nasional (BN) held 10 out of the 32 seats in the Terengganu DUN, while the rest were held by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS).

Being partners in the unity government, BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are currently holding seats negotiations.

Last week, Election Commission (EC) chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh announced that voters in Terengganu, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, and Kelantan would go to the polls on Aug 12.

He said nomination day for the state polls would take place on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

Abdul Ghani said 9.7 million electors would be eligible to cast their votes in these state polls.