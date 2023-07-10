Online job scam leaves Miri executive RM106,737 poorer

KUCHING (July 10): An oil company executive from Miri was made RM106,737 poorer after falling victim to an online job scam recently.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the victim, who is in her 30s, had on July 2, received a WhatsApp message about an online job from an unknown number.

“The victim was in contact with the individual who introduced herself as a human resource manager named ‘Farhana Arwaa Abaasa’ from Syarikat Aevus Studio Sdn Bhd,” he said in a statement yesterday

Mohd Azman said the suspect offered the victim an online job with lucrative return, where all the victim had to do was to hit the ‘Like’ and ‘Subscribe’ buttons.

“The task promised a commission of RM20 for every ‘Like’ given. At the same time, the victim also dealt with an individual named ‘Penny Penny O’case’ for any payment transactions.

“The victim had performed a task called ‘merchant currency data task’ where she had to make a payment according to the total price of the data task to a bank account given by ‘Penny Penny O’case’ who claimed to be a receptionist of the company,” said Mohd Azman.

Following that, he said the victim had made 10 payment transactions to eight different bank accounts totalling RM106,737 between July 3 and 7.

Mohd Azman said the victim only realised that she was deceived after she didn’t receive the return that was promised and decided to lodge a police report.

Meanwhile, another victim in her mid-20s, who works as a clerk at a medical supply here lost RM54,391.78 after becoming a victim of an online job scam in June this year.

According to Mohd Azman, the victim saw a job advertisement on Facebook shared by ‘Alena Loh’ who offered a part-time job that promised a commission for watching a movie.

“The victim gave her phone number to ‘Alena Loh’ through Facebook and the suspect then sent a WhatsApp message, explaining to her that if she wanted to get a commission after watching a movie, she was required to make a payment for every movie watched.

“She then made 13 payment transactions to six different bank accounts amounting to RM54,391.78. After all the payments were made, the victim never received her money back or any commission,” he said.

After realising that she had been deceived, the victim decided to lodge police a police report.