PBB VP: No need for GPS to get involved in peninsula polls, but decision up to Premier

KUCHING (July 10): There is no need for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to take part in the campaign for the six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia, says Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president said PBB – GPS’ lynchpin party – has never been directly involved in election campaign activities outside of Sarawak.

“Even before the establishment of GPS, our state leadership has never been directly involved in election campaign activities in the peninsula.

“If our party leaders were to campaign there, they must have a good knowledge on the local, central issues because the issues in the peninsula are different from those in Sarawak,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of Pesta Santubong in Kampung Santubong, here yesterday.

However, the Deputy Minister for Utility and Communication, who is Santubong assemblyman, said the final decision rests with GPS chairman, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Adding on, Dr Abdul Rahman said any decision to get involved in the peninsula elections would also depend on the consensus reached upon discussing the matter with GPS component parties Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“After Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s invitation for GPS leaders to participate in the peninsula state elections, our PBB president, the Premier, already gave his response that he would discuss the matter with the senior GPS leadership.

“So we just need to wait for the outcome of the discussion. Our Premier will make the announcement if there is an endorsement.”

On July 2, Ahmad Zahid extended the invitation to GPS to assist its unity government partners to campaign in the polls in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which will take place simultaneously on Aug 12.

Ahmad Zahid was quoted as saying that the election machinery in the six states could learn from GPS’ experience in preserving political stability.