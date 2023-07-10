Proposed paddy plantation in Abok-Selepong aims to boost state’s rice production

SIBU (July 10): A piece of land covering about 6,000 hectares over the Abok-Selepong area in Sri Aman has been identified for paddy plantation in a bid to boost rice production in Sarawak.

According to Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, a ‘homegrown big player’ with vast knowledge in agriculture has been invited to be involved in this initiative.

Noting that Sarawak’s rice self-sufficiency level (SSL) currently stands at 34 per cent, Dr Rundi says any effort to enhance this level would help reinforce food security in Sarawak.

“(It is) not enough (to have) 34 per cent (rice SSL), as we still have to import to meet the state’s requirement – Bernas (Padiberas Nasional Bhd) has to import for us.

“So, that is where we have to fill in the part and believe me, if we could do that, not only we try to look for revenue for the state, but we also have food to eat.

“We (the government) are trying our level best to assist, to give assistance, but one thing I want to share is that we are concerned about two things: to develop commodity into commercialisation, and also we want to be sure that our food security is secured for the future.

“That means paddy must be planted. As of now, it’s 34 per cent SSL (for rice); we want to increase the level to 65 per cent, so that we are able to say that we are secure in terms of this staple food,” the Kemena assemblyman told reporters when met after officiating at Sibu Livestock Farmers Association’s 51st anniversary celebration cum 33rd executive committee (2023-2024) installation ceremony at Kingwood Hotel here Saturday night.

Still on the proposed paddy plantation in Abok-Selepong, Dr Rundi said the plan would also include the basic infrastructures such as drainage and irrigation.

“And at the same time, the government would come up with a policy to make sure that we would have a safety net, meaning the government would come in with subsidies and other assistance.

“Most important about all this is mechanisation – we need machines to do it. One machine is equivalent to 50-strong manpower; that’s how we improve our yields and productivity.”

Dr Rundi also talked about chickens and eggs, of which the SSL stood at more than 100 per cent.

“This means the state is in position to export these products.”

However, he observed that the SSL for livestock was still behind the desired level.

“Talking about cattle, it (SSL) is just about 12 to 14 per cent. We want to improve it – our target by 2030, we want to have at least 25 per cent SSL.”

On pig farming, Dr Rundi said two areas have been identified, namely Selangau in Sibu Division and Samarakan in Bintulu Division, set to be equipped with new modern biosecurity and be imposed with stringent quality so as to keep out diseases that could adversely affect the stock.

On the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation in Sarawak, the minister assured all that things had stabilised, but he called upon all pig farmers to continue tightening their biosecurity level.

In this regard, Dr Rundi concurred with the Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia president Tan Chee Hee, who in his speech earlier, had highlighted the importance of vaccination for pigs.

“The vaccine is still under study. I hope that the vaccine would soon be available for pigs,” said Tan.

Other distinguished guests were Sibu Chinese paramount community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, Sibu Livestock Farmers Association chairman Ling Chi Kiong and event’s organising chairman Ngu Deing Hung.