Sabah civil servant ordered to defend 30 bribery charges

KOTA KINABALU (July 10): The Court of Appeal here on Monday ordered a civil servant to enter his defence on 30 bribery charges.

The three-member panel chaired by Justice Datuk Ravinthran A/L N. Paramaguru, who sat together with Justices Dato’ Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali and Datuk See Mee Chun unanimously made the order after setting aside the High Court’s decision made on Mohd Syamsul Jikan.

The appellate court had allowed an appeal by the prosecution to have the High Court’s decision in upholding Mohd Syamsul’s acquittal be quashed.

The judges fixed July 24 for Mohd Syamsul’s cases and bail be mentioned at the Sessions Court here.

On December 6, 2021, the High Court here had affirmed Mohd Syamsul’s acquittal after dismissing the prosecution’s appeal against all the said charges.

Mohd Syamsul, 46, was freed by the Sessions Court here on September 30, 2019 without his defence being called after the lower court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish prima facie case against him.

The first to the 30th charges alleged that Mohd Syamsul, who was a Grade S22 officer, had allegedly used his company to supply office stationery, clothes, cooking gas and tent rental service for the Cure and Care Rehabilitation Center (CCRC) in Papar.

The accused, who was represented by counsel Hamid Ismail, was alleged to have submitted quotations of Syarikat Emmy Stationery for the various items supplied to CCRC at the centre’s office in Jalan Papar-Beaufort, Papar between January and October 2015.

The charges were under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

Each of the charges provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher.