Sabah CM and PM hold four-eyed meeting in KL

PUTRAJAYA (July 10): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Noor met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss development matters in Sabah, on Monday.

The hour-long meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office here was part of the Chief Minister’s four-day official programme at the nation’s capital.

Hajiji will also lead Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) delegates to the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting on Tuesday to be chaired by the Prime Minister at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The Chief Minister will accompany Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to the two-day Rulers’ Conference from Wednesday at Istana Negara.