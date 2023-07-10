Sarawak records RM217.2 bln total trade last year, says Awang Tengah

KUCHING (July 10): Sarawak recorded total trade of RM217.2 billion last year compared to RM150.9 billion in 2021, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He also said Sarawak’s trade surplus had increased to RM88.2 billion last year compared to RM52.7 billion in 2021.

“The top trading partners for Sarawak in 2022 were Japan, China, Peninsular Malaysia, South Korea, India, Australia and Singapore,” he said at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing and Lunch organised by Kuch­ing Chinese General Chamber of Commerce And Industry (KCGCCI) today.

Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, said Sarawak recorded RM32 billion in investments last year that created more than 5,000 new employment opportunities.

From this total, the primary sector contributed RM22.3 billion of the investments, followed by the manufacturing sector with RM5.2 billion and the services sector with RM4.5 billion.

“For manufacturing-related investments from 2022 until the first quarter of 2023, Sarawak has approved RM9.6 billion for 87 projects,” he added.

He said the setting up of InvestSARAWAK as a one-stop-centre to facilitate investments will attract more companies to invest in the state.

According to Awang Tengah, the development of the digital and green economy is being prioritised since Sarawak has abundant natural resources that can be harnessed to provide clean and sustainable energy.

As such, he said Sarawak encourages investments in hydrogen, new technologies and solutions that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions including carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technology.

“The development of green industries, such as sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism and green manufacturing, can create new opportunities in business and employment, and boost the economy while promoting sustainable practices,” he added.

On the MoU signing, he said this involved KCGCCI and several chambers of commerce of industries from Australia, Indonesia and Mauritius on trade collaborations.

He pointed out that such collaborations are important in the business community to reaffirm commitment towards each other and strengthen bonds between the private sector in Sarawak with their global counterparts.

Meanwhile, KCGCCI president Dato Tan Jit Kee said eight MoUs were signed today in addition to three other MoUs already signed yesterday.

He said the MoU will act as platform for the chambers and its counterparts to collaborate and work together in investment opportunities

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh and Indonesian Consul General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono.