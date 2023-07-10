Sibu to host state-level Women’s Day celebration next year, says Fatimah

KUCHING (July 10): Sibu will play host to the state-level Women’s Day celebration on March 9 next year, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Themed ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality’, the event will be held live and celebrated simultaneously in 45 other districts, she said.

“A book bearing the same title as the celebration theme will also be published in conjunction with the celebration,” she told a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Women and Family Council (MWKS) meeting at Wisma Wanita here today.

On a separate matter, Fatimah also announced the newly appointed exco committee for MWKS 2023-2024 Session, where she will continue as its chairperson.

Her deputy Datuk Rosey Yunus also retained her position as MWKS chairman.

Salmah Jobeli was appointed as secretary while Noriah Ahmad, Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah and Adana Jed will serve as ex officio members for this session.

“As MWKS chairperson, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and thanks to all 28 members of MWKS for the 2021-2022 session for their contribution and commitment throughout the appointment period,” said Fatimah.