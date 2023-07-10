Sikie calls for strengthening of unity among Sarawak’s ethnic groups

TATAU (July 10): Unity and togetherness among Sarawakians of various ethnic group must be further strengthened, said Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said such unity is vital for the state’s development.

“We must maintain this unity, especially in Kakus, because if all people are united, it will be easier for us to implement development programmes,” he said during an event with the people at Rumah Degom, Nanga Puti, Kakus, Tatau yesterday.

The Kakus assemblyman said unity among Sarawakians was clearly seen in the last state election where Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) won 76 out of 82 seats.

“This is because the people of Sarawak want a stable government that can further develop the state,” he said.

According to Sikie, Sarawakians are lucky to have a government with people-centric leadership under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said under GPS, there are various development programmes that create economic opportunities for the people.

He pointed out federal leaders also recognised the strength of racial unity in Sarawak, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently adopting the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ tagline, which means ‘Together in Unity’ in Iban, as a symbol of national unity.

During the gathering, Sikie also announced an RM17,000 minor rural project for the Rumah Degom village security and development committee (JKKK) and RM5,000 for the Rumah Degom women’s bureau.

The event was held in conjunction with the Ngiling Bidai ceremony jointly organised by JKKK Rumah Degom, Munsang Witch 4×4, and Bintulu Four-Wheel-Drive Challenge Club.