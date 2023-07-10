Sufficient protection of turtle eggs – Sabah Parks

KOTA KINABALU (July 10): Sabah Parks has and will continue to conduct enforcement to prevent the sale of marine turtle eggs in the state.

According to Sabah Parks Board of Trustees Director Dr Maklarin Lakim, the operations against the sale of turtle eggs are conducted by an enforcement team that comprises several enforcement agencies.

There is sufficient protection in the conservation of turtle eggs in Sabah, he said when asked to comment on claims by purported sellers of turtle eggs in Sandakan that the eggs are from the Philippines.

He said this during a press conference at the Turtle Islands Heritage Protected Area (TIHPA) conference here on Monday.

“There were cases of poaching of marine turtles and we have conducted necessary action to mitigate the impact,” said Maklarin.

It is illegal to sell turtle eggs in Sabah and those caught in possession of the eggs can be charged under Section 41(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 which provides for a fine of between RM50,000 and RM250,000 and a jail term of between a year and five years, or both, upon conviction.

He also said that the population of marine turtles in the Turtle Islands Park in Sandakan, is stable and Sabah Parks continues to monitor the situation and turtle population on a daily basis.

“We think that the current population is still healthy although there are some changes from time to time. We have released more than two million turtle hatchlings since 1976 and I believe that the Philippines has released more as they have six big islands while we have only three small islands,” he said.

Maklarin however disclosed that the nesting area preferred by the Hawksbill turtles, which is Gulisan island, has been badly affected by sea erosion.

“Gulisan is now half the size it was 30 years ago so the nesting site has been affected quite badly. But since we have the TIPHA, we believe that the hawksbill turtles will be nesting in the turtle islands in the Philippines,” he said.

Meanwhile Mohamad Ali R. Dimaren, Director II, Biodiversity, Ecosystems, Research and Development Services, Republic of the Philippines who was also present at the press conference said that sale of turtle eggs is also illegal in the country.

“Our enforcement is there, we have set up an inter-agency team comprising law enforcement agencies,” he said.

On the claims that turtle eggs from the Philippines are sold in Sabah, Mohamad Ali said that the activity is a serious threat to the turtle population and their government is doing the best it can to stop this from happening.

He disclosed that in the Philippines, a person caught in possession of turtle eggs faces a fine of between 5,000 pesos to five million pesos depending on the number of eggs found in their possession.

The penalty also includes a minimum imprisonment of five months to a maximum of five years, he added.

TIHPA is a one-of-a-kind collaboration that was established in May 1996 between Malaysia and the Republic of the Philippines.

TIHPA goes beyond the international treaty limits separating the two countries to ensure the conservation of sea turtles and their habitats.

Comprising nine small islands in the Sulu Sea, of which six are within the Republic of the Philippines and three are under Malaysian jurisdiction, TIHPA is one of Southeast Asia’s most important breeding and nesting sites for the endangered green turtle.