S’wak dance athletes pick up six medals in Hanoi tourney

KUCHING (July 10): Sarawakian dancesport athletes Amy Kho Yien Xing, Eunice Ling and Cordelia Wee kept the Malaysia flag flying high after winning three gold and three bronze medals at the 3rd Hanoi Stars Open in Hanoi, Vietnam recently.

According to a press statement by Sarawak Dancesport Association, Kho emerged champion in both the Adult Solo Open Latin and Adult Solo Grade C Open Latin categories while Wee took the bronze in the same categories.

Ling picked up the gold in the Junior Solo Grade C Open and a bronze in the Youth Solo Grade C Open. She also finished fifth in the Junior Solo Grade A Open.

Two other younger dancers Valery Chung and Erin Ung could only manage to reach the semi-final and quarter-final respectively in the Junior and Juvenile categories.

The competition attracted participants from countries such as Malaysia, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and host Vietnam.

Coach cum team manager Cindy Chung was delighted that the trip, which was meant as exposure for the athletes, resulted in such positive outcomes.

“Prior to the competition, the team also attended the three-day Asia Dance Camp in Hanoi and it was certainly a good experience for the dancers who were literally kept on their toes the whole day on the dance floor,” she said.

The five dancers are trained at the Russell & Randell Dance Company here.