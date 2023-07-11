Abd Karim: Sarawak can have international events held in venues other than Kuching

KUCHING (July 11): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak is considering looking at other venues across Sarawak to hold international events, its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has said.

In this respect, he said events or festivals reflective of Sarawak’s nature and rainforests could also be held in other parts of the state apart from Kuching.

One such example, he said, would be the Borneo Highlands in Padawan near here.

“How beautiful it would be if we could have festivals up there.

“We wouldn’t even need air-conditioning as it is already quite cool there,” he told a press conference at his office here today.

Abdul Karim was responding to a question about any plan to expand the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) to accommodate the number of visitors, especially during the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

On this, he described the current capacity of SCV as being ‘just nice’ where people could enjoy themselves freely and not feel stifled to be in a congested space.

“If we were to expect around 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to RWMF in one night, probably these festival-goers might not even enjoy themselves because they would be so close to each other.

“So we would maintain SCV as it is,” he said.

Nevertheless, Abdul Karim said his ministry would definitely be looking into identifying other venues to hold future tourism-related events.

“Let us plan for this and we will discuss it among the industry players before I relay this to the government.”

Earlier, Abdul Karim had called upon organisers of the musical drama ‘Rentap – The Battle of Bukit Sadok’ to consider bringing the play on tour around Sarawak.

“I would like to see this musical drama documented and for the team to move around to do performances and not just in Kuching, but also in Miri, Sibu, or even outside of Sarawak.

“This is our way of promoting our performing arts and at the same time, it would be something memorable for the actors involved in the play,” he said.

‘Rentap – The Battle of Bukit Sadok’, a musical on the legendary and fearless Iban warrior who fought against Sir James Brooke, would be showcased during the ‘Sarawak Harvest & Folklore Festival’ at SCV running this Aug 18 to 20.

On a relevant subject, Abdul Karim said players in the performing arts industry in Sarawak must think out of the box and find ways to develop this industry.

“We have to think big because we are building our Centre for Performing Arts, and I would like to see the centre where they (arts practitioners) can perform,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were deputy ministers Dato Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan.