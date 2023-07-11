Activist: Govt shouldn’t make periodic EPF withdrawals mandatory, decision should lie with members

KUCHING (July 11): Periodic withdrawals of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings should be an option and not made mandatory, said social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

She opined EPF members should be allowed to exercise their discretion whether to withdraw all their EPF savings when they reach the age of 55 as provided for by the EPF Act 1991.

According to her, it is not appropriate or justified for the government to enforce periodic or monthly EPF withdrawals when members reach the voluntary retirement age.

“This might interfere with members’ retirement plans and furthermore the funds are their personal savings and are theirs to decide,” she stressed in a statement.

According to her, although the objective for the move is to ensure the elderly have savings and spend wisely, EPF funds will not be the solution to support an ageing population.

“It is high time that the government come up with a national security policy or action plan for the elderly in Malaysia as the country will soon become an ageing nation in 10 years’ time,” she said.

On July 6, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had said the government does not object to the EPF’s proposal to impose periodic or monthly withdrawals upon reaching the voluntary retirement age of 55.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government is in the final stages of fine-tuning the policies.

EPF chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan had encouraged EPF members who are 55 years old to withdraw their savings periodically instead of in a lump sum to help them to continue saving and have enough savings for their old age.