Aid given to Sarawakians based on needs not race, says Fatimah

SIBU (July 11): Welfare assistance from the government is given to all Sarawakians based on what their needs are and not on their race, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Well-Being Development said there is a misconception that government assistance is solely for the Bumiputera community.

“There are quite a number of Chinese people in the community who need help but they did not come up to us for assistance.

“Sometimes there is a misconception that government assistance is only given to Bumiputera. We want to dispel that misconception,” she said before presenting an appreciation certificate to Special Olympics (SO) Sibu Chapter table tennis player Agnes Tiong Hui Sing at Sibu Hospital today.

Tiong, 14, who is currently warded at the hospital, won a bronze in the women’s individual category and another bronze in the mixed doubles category during the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany last month.

She was one of three SO athletes from Sarawak representing SO Malaysia in the games.

Fatimah said assistance provided by the government included the Endowment Fund Sarawak, Post-Natal Assistance, special annual grant, Kidney Patient Assistance, and Medical Assistance.

“So, when it comes to welfare, assistance is not based on race. You are entitled as long as you are a Sarawakian … that is the policy and philosophy of our government,” she stressed.

On Tiong, Fatimah said the teenager has achieved a milestone.

“That is really a great achievement because we know the challenges that she and her mother had to go through in order for her to reach that level.

“Together as a team, the mother and daughter and the coach managed to achieve the milestone,” she said.

Fatimah also assured Tiong’s mother Chua Hong Bing that the Welfare Department will try to help her by providing monthly assistance for single mothers.

She said Chua, who is a clerk at a local kindergarten, is entitled to receive single mother assistance based on her salary.

“She has two children to support and one is categorised as disabled. Raising normal children is not easy, what more to say to raise a disabled child singlehandedly.

“Agnes receives monthly assistance as an OKU (disabled person) and a student. We also want her mother to receive monthly assistance as a single mother who has to raise two children,” Fatimah explained.

She also called on the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide incentives to all SO athletes who represented Malaysia for their achievements.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) at noon, the federal ministry will present the incentives to paralympic athletes who won medals during the 12th Asean Para Games in Cambodia in June.

“I hope the ministry will also give incentives to SO athletes.

“At the state level, we will provide the incentives for our athletes who joined both games after the federal government did that,” she said.

Among those present were Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and SO Malaysia clinical director Dr Toh Teck Hock.