Association to mark anniversary with trip to discover ancestral roots of Xu surname in China

SIBU (July 11): Sibu Gao Yang Xu Association will hold a trip on Oct 22-30, 2023 to seek the Cultural and Ancestral Roots of Xu surname in Henan, China.

The trip is part of activities held in connection with its 45th anniversary next year.

Event organising chairperson Monica Hii said like previous trips by surname associations here, the journey to Henan seeks to learn more about the background and history of the Xu surname.

“Only when we know the roots of our ancestors can we pass down the historical achievements and the culture of the Xu surname from generation to generation,” she said in a statement.

Hii said the trip was initially planned to be held in 2020 but was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time we organise such a trip which is of great significance and we hope to get as many participants as possible. Closing date for registration is July 31,” she added.

She said the trip involved a nine-day, seven-night cultural tour to historical places of cultural interest and attractions such as Zhengzhou, Dengfeng, Kaifeng, Xuchang Museum, Luoyang, Uncle Wen Cultural Park, Shaolin Temple, Longman Grottoes, White Horse Temple, Yuntai Ancient Town, Kaifeng City Wall, and Justice Bao Temple.

Hii said members can make use of the opportunity to seek closer ties and develop friendships with Xu clan members.

“It is also an opportunity for us, the Malaysian Chinese, to visit the ancestral homes of the Xu clan and witness the peace, economy, and transformation of China,” she added.

The group will depart from Kuala Lumpur for Zhengzhou on Oct 22.

Xu clan members from across Sarawak interested to join the trip can contact Hii Toh Tuat on 019-8866215 or call the association’s secretary on 084-338430 or 013-8157753.

Other activities to mark the anniversary include the erection of the association’s plaque at Hii Clan Garden, Jalan Maju on a date to be finalised and a Chinese chess competition next month.