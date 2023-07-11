Cancer survivor among participants of 700km Kuching-Bintulu charity cycling tour 

KUCHING (July 11): Cancer survivor Dr Syazana Alia Sabrudin will be taking part in the seven-day ‘Sepeda Amal Borneo 2023’ set for flag-off here this Saturday.

The charity cycling event will cover a route spanning 700km from the state capital to Bintulu.

Organised by Malaysian Medical Association, this event aims to raise awareness of cervical cancer, and also to raise funds in support of the ‘Removing Obstacles to Cervical Screening’ (ROSE) programme.

Hailing from Shah Alam in Selangor, Dr Syazana Alia, 36, is an adrenal cancer survivor.

Speaking to The Borneo Post here, she said she felt inspired to be a part of this programme to promote greater cancer awareness, and at the same time, she was also excited to further explore the natural beauty of Sarawak.

“It’s also a chance for me to meet other cyclists from different backgrounds,” she said.

She did admit that her running and cycling performances were not as good as before she underwent the two-year cancer treatment, but added that her progress, both physically and mentally, had been notable now since the day she was diagnosed in 2020.

“Life after cancer should open our eyes and make use be more grateful for and appreciative of every moment that we have.

“Live life to the fullest and make every moment count.”

For Dr Syazana Alia, Sarawak was not an unfamiliar territory as she spent three years in Kuching (2004-2007) to complete her Diploma in Science (Biology) programme at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sarawak Campus in Kota Samarahan.

“I always love how warm and harmonious everyone in Sarawak – not to mention, the food is really good.

“Coming back to Sarawak and doing something I’m passionate about is something that I’m really looking forward to.”

Dr Syazana Alia’s two-year oral chemotherapy completed in December 2021 and as a self-reward for going through all the cancer treatments, she bought her first road bike.

Currently, the cancer survivor is a doctor in primary healthcare, attached to a health clinic in Shah Alam.