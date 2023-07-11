Sabah cop charged with assaulting girlfriend’s sons

KOTA KINABALU (July 11): A police corporal was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday with two counts of assaulting his girlfriend’s two sons.

Hazlisham Othman, 39, who appeared before court registrar Rita Kunsoi, who sat as a magistrate, had pleaded not guilty to committing both the offences at an apartment here at 7pm on May 1, 2021.

On the first to second counts, the charges stated that Hazlisham had allegedly injured the two victims aged 19 and 18.

The alleged offences were under Section 323 and 325 of the Penal Code.

However, no plea was recorded from Hazlisham who was represented by counsel Dominic Chew.

The court fixed July 18 for taking Hazlisham’s plea and he was granted RM1,000 bail for each of the charges with one local surety.