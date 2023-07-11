DBKU: Sarawak flag on tallest flagpole not damaged, torn

KUCHING (July 11): The giant Sarawak flag at the tallest flagpole in the country and South East Asia is not damaged and torn as alleged in a viral video, said Kuching City North Commission (DBKU) director Mohamed Khaidir Abang.

“Please be advised that such statement and video are not true. Initial action was taken by the DBKU at the location of the flagpole, and it was found that the flag was wet and this had caused the flag to fold and look like it was damaged and torn.

“For general information, the giant Sarawak Flag has been planned to be installed for a month for the purpose of testing to identify the direction and change of wind; suitability of the mechanical system for raising the flag; suitability of flag building materials; and so on,” he said in a statement posted on DBKU’s Facebook page today.

A video alleging the flag was damaged and torn had gone viral on social media since last week.

The 99-metre flagpole, which is a private sector project, sits between the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex and Fort Margherita.

According to the signboard near the construction site, DBKU was appointed as the implementing agency for the project, and KKB Engineering Berhad the design and build contractor.

The massive flag has been seen flying from the much-talked-about flagpole since the morning of June 17.

Previous media reports mentioned that the project costs RM30 million.

It was also reported the flagpole would carry the Sarawak flag measuring 312.5 square metres (25m x 12.5m) and weighing about a tonne, which will be changed monthly.

Overlooking the Sarawak River, it would also be the state’s latest iconic landmark.

The 99-metre flagpole is four metres taller than the country’s previous tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

The flagpole should now be the tallest in Southeast Asia, beating the previous record holder at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur by four metres.

In February, the Sarawak Premier’s Office said the project was funded by a private company as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) to mark Sarawak’s 60th anniversary as a founding partner in the formation of Malaysia.

The name of the company or sponsor has not yet been announced.

The flagpole also appears to have been completed well ahead of schedule as previous reports had stated the completion date would be Nov 30 this year.