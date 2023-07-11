Fadhlina: Comms, Education Ministries working to implement National Digital Education Policy

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): The National Digital Education Policy has been approved by the cabinet for immediate implementation to ensure digital fluency among teachers and students, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that to ensure the success of the policy, the ministry was now focusing on improving infrastructure and streamlining the digital ecosystem in schools.

“The Education Ministry is working with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) to improve the infrastructure and digital ecosystem in schools and for a start, some 3,600 schools have benefited from KKD’s PoP (Point of Presence) project,” she said.

She told this to reporters after opening the 2002 Digital Utilisation and Technology Awards (Duta) presentation here today.

According to Fadhlina, the ministry has set a high target to reduce the digital gap among schools, regardless of religious schools, suburban schools or under-enrolled schools.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said schools under the ministry had been allocated RM70,000 each to solve the problem of toilet maintenance and they had been given three months to ensure the cleanliness of their toilets.

The ministry is in the process of disbursing the financial assistance to the schools concerned, she added.

Meanwhile, at the award presentation ceremony, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (T) Ladang Voules Johor was announced the winner of the Digital Education Award, Gold category for the Best Under-Enrolled School, while the Bintulu District Education Office was announced the winner in the best district education office category.

Perlis was named the winner of the State Education Department category.

The event was held by the Ministry of Education to appreciate and give recognition to students, teachers, district education offices and state education departments for empowering the use of technology in an innovative, creative and ethical way in the teaching and learning process, as well as to producing a competitive digitally savvy generation. — Bernama