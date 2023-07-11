Heavy rain inundates Long Bemang, no evacuation so far

MIRI (July 11): Long Bemang in Apoh Baram was flooded yesterday following heavy rain upriver, said the Miri Civil Defence (APM Miri).

In a statement last night, APM Miri said the water level in Long Bemang increased very quickly as it is situated in a low-lying area.

“The longhouse, Long Bemang clinic, as well as SK Long Bemang were inundated.

“It was still raining (yesterday) and the water level showed an increasing trend,” said APM Miri.

Despite the rising water level, APM Miri said no evacuation was necessary.

In a statement this morning, Long Bemang volunteer firefighters said the water level remained stagnant from last night.

“There is still no evacuation made as of this morning and the electricity supply has been turned off for the safety of the villagers,” it said.

It is understood that the school is still operating.