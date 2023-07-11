Tuesday, July 11
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Heavy rain inundates Long Bemang, no evacuation so far

Heavy rain inundates Long Bemang, no evacuation so far

0
Posted on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

A volunteer firefighter checks the water level at SK Long Bemang yesterday.

MIRI (July 11): Long Bemang in Apoh Baram was flooded yesterday following heavy rain upriver, said the Miri Civil Defence (APM Miri).

In a statement last night, APM Miri said the water level in Long Bemang increased very quickly as it is situated in a low-lying area.

“The longhouse, Long Bemang clinic, as well as SK Long Bemang were inundated.

“It was still raining (yesterday) and the water level showed an increasing trend,” said APM Miri.

Despite the rising water level, APM Miri said no evacuation was necessary.

In a statement this morning, Long Bemang volunteer firefighters said the water level remained stagnant from last night.

“There is still no evacuation made as of this morning and the electricity supply has been turned off for the safety of the villagers,” it said.

It is understood that the school is still operating.

Photo shows flooding at the Long Bemang longhouse in Apoh Baram.

Recommended Posts