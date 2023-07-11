Human Resources Ministry to look into ways to address lack of young people in craft industry

KUALA TERENGGANU (July 11): The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) will look into ways to address the issue of a lack of young people venturing into the batik and craft industries, especially in Terengganu.

Human Resources Deputy Minister Mustapha Sakmud said the efforts will involve the cooperation of industry players, training providers, employers and students pursuing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) courses.

“We admit that youngsters show very little interest in handicrafts and other creative industries. Yesterday, during a meeting with batik and handicraft entrepreneurs, their major complaint was about difficulties in finding new apprentices.

“This is a serious concern because Terengganu is known for its crafts,” he told reporters after officiating the Eastern Zone TRIPARTITE Engagement Session 2023 at the Marang Institute of Industrial Training, here today.

Mustapha said this was one of the reasons why the Department of Skills Development (JPK) and the Department of Manpower (JTM) jointly implemented the engagement session.

The engagement session was aimed at providing a demand and supply platform for industries and skills training providers involving government agencies, he said.

Mustapha said the percentage of highly skilled workers achieved thus far through the TVET programme was 28 per cent, which can generate higher incomes by 2030.

He said the Human Resources Ministry was optimistic about achieving the government’s target of 35 per cent highly skilled work force in seven years’ time.

“We are working hard to rebrand all the TVET programmes to attract young people, their parents and society as a whole to see TVET as the first choice in careers.

“We must keep up with developed countries that view TVET as the main career path,” he said. — Bernama