Indian High Commission hosts dinner reception in honour of visiting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): The Indian High Commission in Malaysia hosted a dinner reception yesterday in honour of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, whose’ visit to Malaysia signifies another milestone in the 65-year bilateral ties.

Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia B.N.Reddy noted that the visit took place against the backdrop of excellent collaboration between both countries in the three services of armed forces – army, navy and air force.

“Defence industry collaboration, and defence research and development with Malaysia are beginning to take roots in a firm manner,” he said in his speech at the event which was also attended by Human Resources Minister V.Sivakumar, deputy ministers, senior members of the Malaysian Defence Ministry and the Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Rajnath Singh who arrived on Sunday for a four-day introductory visit to Malaysia had paid a courtesy call on Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya on Monday, besides meeting his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur.

Commenting further, Reddy said the meeting between Rajnath Singh and Mohamad was important in charting a roadmap of the fourth decade of India-Malaysia defence cooperation since the bilateral defence cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 1993.

He said the meeting of the Indian minister with Anwar allowed for discussions on ways to fully realise the Enhanced Strategic Partnership that was established between both countries in 2015 with the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides giving a boost to India’s Act East policy. – Bernama