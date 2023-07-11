KK to host international cycling marathon

KOTA KINABALU (July 11): If all goes well, Kota Kinabalu City is set to host the GFNY’s international cycling marathon at the end of the year.

It has been proposed that the event will take place here on December 10, which the managing director of FR Exhibitions Sdn Bhd, Syed Mohammed Feisal, personally relayed to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin here on Tuesday.

The proposed GFNY Kota Kinabalu will feature the Long Route (135.3km) and Medium Route (69.3km) categories where cyclists will ride from the city centre to various districts nearby.

Syed Mohammed who holds the GFNY Malaysia franchise, said he picked Kota Kinabalu as the second location after Kuala Lumpur for the endurance cycling event because of its strategic location and more importantly one of the preferred tourism destinations in the region.

“I also intend to put Sabah under the GNFY World Series calender where Kota Kinabalu will be the host city for the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ellron said the ministry will support and welcomed the proposal to organise GFY Kota Kinabalu since it would bring positive impact especially to Sabah tourism industry.

Apart from that, the event which is expected to attract international cyclists, will generate income for local entrepreneurs as well as help boost national income.

Ellron said a local task force committee comprising officials from various related agencies will be formed to ensure that the proposal to have the event here will become a reality.

“The committee will assist and work closely with the main organiser of the event,” said Ellron in a statement.

Those interested in the GFNY Kota Kinabalu may look for further details at kotakinabalu.gfny.com or kk.gfny.com which will be officially launched on July 13.