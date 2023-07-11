Kuching edges Miri to win Sarawak Rugby Union President’s Cup

SIBU (July 11): Kuching edged Miri 36-28 to lift the Sarawak Rugby Union President’s Cup 2023 in Bintulu last weekend.

Kuching’s scorers for the final match were Syahyurizan, Kamaruddin Padin, Wan Samsul, and Muzammil Azfar, while the Miri players who got their names on the scoresheet were Anthony Lawai Jok and Willidrord.

Sibu emerged the Plate winner after defeating Bintulu 23-10, while Betong demolished Mukah 17-0 for the Bowl title.

In the group stage, the Sibu-Miri showdown finished with a 5-5 draw.

However, Miri qualified for the final against Kuching by virtue of the bigger score difference when they whitewashed Mukah 54-0, while Sibu beat Mukah 37-0.

Sarawak Rugby Union president Richard Song was elated with Bintulu’s hosting of the championship.

He said the event was a platform to select outstanding players to represent Sarawak for the National 7-a-side, which will be held in Ipoh on July 21-23.

The President’s Cup had not been held for the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.