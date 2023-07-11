Kuching man who caressed colleague’s buttocks placed on six-month peace bond

KUCHING (July 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed a 24-year-old man on a six-month peace bond of RM1,000 after he pleaded guilty to caressing his colleague’s buttocks.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi made the order against Mohd Fuad Hafidzan Jamadi from Kampung Bintawa Hilir, here, who was charged under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohd Fuad committed the offence at a baking supply store in Jalan Satok here around 10.55am on March 10, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Fuad, who worked as the baking supply store supervisor, caressed his colleague’s buttocks without her consent at the store’s pantry.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a police report that led to Mohd Fuad’s arrest on July 5.

An investigation found the victim had recorded a video of the incident using her mobile phone, due to frequent harassment by the accused.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Mohd Fuad was unrepresented by a lawyer.