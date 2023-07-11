Lodge Group of Schools raises over RM58,000 for Go Bald 2023

KUCHING (July 11): Over RM58,000 in funds were raised by Lodge Group of Schools during the satellite GoBald 2023 held at Lodge National Secondary School Hall today.

It also saw a total of 27 persons, comprising 17 students and 10 teachers, shave their heads.

The GoBald event is Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society’s (SCCS) flagship awareness and fundraising campaign to help raise funds for children in Sarawak who are affected by childhood cancer.

SCCS president Rodney Wong said Lodge Group of Schools is amongst the supportive communities whose teachers, parents and students have pledged to shave their heads and raise funds to show their support for children battling cancer.

He congratulated Lodge Group for their collective efforts in raising more than the initial target of RM30,000, highlighting that the funds will contribute to providing vital resources and financial assistance to better support Sarawak’s childhood cancer community.

“One of the main goals of the GoBald campaign is to raise funds to provide better care and support for children fighting cancer and their families. Essentially, supporting the childhood cancer cause means working towards greater awareness, improved treatments and better support services to increase survival rates,” he said.

Wong also commended the courageous act of those who went bald in solidarity.

“It is heart-warming to see the eager support from students as young as eight years old who empathised with their peers and were willing to lose their crowning glory to spread hope and positivity to children who are fighting cancer,” he said.

The overall campaign at Lodge Group saw participation and support from more than 450 teachers, staff, parents, students and donors, with about 750 supporting the event physically at its school hall.

This marks Lodge’s seventh participation in GoBald since 2013 as part of their continued efforts in promoting awareness of childhood cancer in Sarawak.

Wong said awareness is key to early detection, and this enables accurate diagnosis to determine the best possible treatment available for the child.

“Active involvement in awareness events from schools and academies such as Lodge will create opportunities for parents and students to gain a better understanding of childhood cancer, especially its signs and symptoms,” he added.

Leading the shave was Director of Lodge Group of Schools Su Hiong Ai who highlighted the vital roles that learning institutions play in educating students about the impact of childhood cancer on patients and affected families to promote greater understanding and support for children with cancer.

“By engaging in such an initiative, we hope to dispel some common misconceptions of children with cancer while encouraging our students to foster empathy, kindness and compassion for this precious group of kids.

“We hope students will understand the importance of giving back to the community and working towards a cause, greater than themselves,” Su added.

Funds raised from GoBald will support SCCS’s annual operating expenses of about RM2 million to ensure children diagnosed with cancer have access to the best available care and support to improve treatment outcomes.

Organisations who are interested in holding a satellite shave at their own premises can contact the GoBald team at +6011 3927 6553 or email at [email protected].