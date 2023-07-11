Malaysian Consulate introduces Sarawakian dishes at cuisine event in Pontianak

KUCHING (July 11): The Malaysian Consulate has introduced Sarawakian cuisine in ‘Minggu Masakan Malaysia – Dapur Kuliner Sarawak, Malaysia’ event happening at Golden Tulip Hotel in Pontianak from July 8 to July 18.

The event is held by the Malaysian Consulate in collaboration with the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), Blue Point School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts Malaysia, and Golden Tulip Hotel, Pontianak.

Consul General of Malaysia in Pontianak, Azizul Zekri Abd Rahim said the event signifies good bilateral relationship between the government of Malaysia, particularly Sarawak and the government of West Kalimantan.

“Kuching and Pontianak are very close. Various collaborations have already been established in various fields such as economics, trade, tourism, education and health.

“For that, at this opportunity on behalf of the Malaysian Consulate and the Malaysian government, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Governor of West Kalimantan, especially to the Mayor of Pontianak Rusdi Mantono who has helped facilitate bilateral relations between Kuching and Pontianak.

“I would also like to thank those who have helped and provided cooperation to the Malaysian Consulate in improving the Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral relations towards greater glory. Hopefully, our relationship will continue to grow,” he said in his speech during the opening ceremony of event at Golden Tulip Hotel in Pontianak on Saturday.

Among the Sarawakian dishes introduced include Sarawak Laksa and Nasi Goreng Dabai.

The programme also featured cooking demonstrations of Malaysian cuisine by Blue Point School chefs from Sarawak.

The event was attended by The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Malaysia president Datuk Adnan Mat; Goden Tulip Hotel general manager Thomas Dananjaya; Centexs deputy director of administration Ruhazlina Syam Abdol Hazis; and Juraidah Nen from Blue Point School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts Malaysia.

A group of big bikers from Bikers Malaysia and from Sarawak who were in Pontianak for the 77th Bhayangkara celebration as well as delegations from Cuepacs were also present.

The menu featuring Sarawakian cuisine will be made available at Golden Tulip Hotel after the event ends.