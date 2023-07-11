MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, strong winds forecast for Sabah, Sarawak from Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in the waters of western Sabah and northern Sarawak for three days starting Thursday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Based on the weather forecast issued by MetMalaysia at 2pm today, the situation is predicted to occur following a low-pressure system that is expected to develop in the west of the Philippines and move north-west towards southern China.

“This situation is expected to cause an increase in the speed and concentration of westerly winds in the waters of western Sabah and northern Sarawak from July 13 to 15.

“It has the potential to produce thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in the area during that period,” according to the statement.

MetMalaysia has also issued a strong wind and rough sea warning for the waters of the South China Sea from July 15 to 18.

The public is advised to visit www.met.gov.my and all official MetMalaysia social media pages or download the myCuaca application for up-to-date and authentic information. — Bernama