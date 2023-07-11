No changes to CMS’ forecast despite power cut at phosphate plant

KUCHING (July 11) Analysts are neutral following Sesco Berhad, the utility arm of Sarawak Energy, terminating electricity supply to Cahya Mata Phosphates Industries Sdn Bhd (Cahya Mata Phosphates) at its plant in Samalaju.

Cahya Mata Phosphates filed a notice of motion in the Court of Appeal for a preservation order to seek for status quo on the electricity supply which was not granted, which led to the power cut on Monday afternoon.

“We expect this to have limited impact on Cahya Mata Sarawak’s financials as the phosphate subsidiary has yet to commence commercial operations,” commented analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) yesterday.

The research team saw that Cahya Mata Sarawak was still in the process of obtaining the necessary approvals and licenses for it to begin selling. It has about 10,000 drums of phosphorus in its inventory.

“There may be a delay in the commercialisation of Cahya Mata Phosphates’ plant in Samalaju due to the arbitration of the dispute, which may take up to two years,” it added.

To note, Sesco billed Cahya Mata Sarawak RM266 million for cumulative electricity consumption shortfall and payment security shortfall as of December 31, 2022.

On May 11 this year, it issued a default notice that the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Cahya Mata Phosphates was deemed terminated, and that it would terminate the electricity supply to its plant.

Cahya Mata Sarawak recognised a contingent liability of RM266 million in its FY22 financial statements, arising from the PPA dispute.

MIDF Research made no changes to its forecasts for now as it await further clarity from management, which is expected to hold a briefing on this.

“Our optimism in Cahya Mata Sarawak remains as it medium to long term outlook remains strong with the expected improvement in cement demand, especially with the development projects that have been planned for the state and also Indonesia upcoming new capital in Nusantara.

“It is currently building a new RM750 million clinker line at the integrated complex in Mambong, which will allow it to triple its clinker production capacity to 2.8 million metric tonnes annually.”