‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ sees 154 summonses issued in Sibu, 44 motorbikes impounded

SIBU (July 11): A total of 154 summonses were issued and 44 motorcycles impounded during ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ held from 9pm Saturday until 3am Sunday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said 86 individuals, seven of whom were women, were checked during the operation along Jalan Awang Ramli Amit.

“The operation was conducted to ensure that members of the public obey the traffic laws,” he said in a statement today.

During the operation, he said police detected various traffic offences such as no driver’s licence, no side mirrors, exhaust modifications, structural modifications, expired licences, fancy plate numbers, unapproved accessories, not displaying P/L signs, expired road tax, and no licence plates.

Zulkipli also reminded parents to monitor and be aware of their children’s activities so that they do not engage in activities that violate the law.

“Also ensure that your children have a valid driver’s licence,” he added.