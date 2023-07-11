PAS Youth chief calls for re-examination of Anwar’s graft and sodomy convictions after PM’s remarks about past judicial interference

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): The courts should re-examine its past decisions on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction for corruption and sodomy before he became prime minister, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said today.

The Pasir Mas MP said he was concerned after Anwar’s reported remarks about certain past judges who made decisions that deviated from the course of justice in his speech at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2023 here yesterday.

“I am deeply troubled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement regarding the independence of the judiciary. Could this potentially lead to more criminals challenging the judges and the judiciary system based on claims of unfair sentencing?” Ahmad asked in a statement.

“I propose that now is the opportune moment to re-examine the prime minister’s sodomy case. Let us not forget that his pardon by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong did not absolve him of his conviction,” he added.

He said that Anwar’s pardon in May 2018 did not invalidate the latter’s conviction, given Anwar’s assertion that politicians had exerted pressure on the judiciary to influence their court decisions.

He argued that it was only fair that Anwar’s case be re-evaluated now that the latter is prime minister.

Anwar attended the International Malaysia Law Conference 2023 yesterday, where he recounted his personal struggles and legal battles leading up to his 2014 conviction and imprisonment.

The PM highlighted a clear violation of the principle of the separation of powers by those in positions of authority, characterising it as an assault on the judiciary’s independence.

Anwar accused specific individuals of holding the judiciary hostage and influencing their decisions, undermining principles of good governance and fairness.

He vowed to protect and uphold the independence of the judiciary.

Ahmad said that if Anwar’s remarks proved true, “that there were judges who deviated from the path of justice, then justice must prevail”.

“Making broad statements like this is unfair to the judiciary and can lead to misunderstandings,” he said.

“If the government could grant ex-gratia payments of RM10.5 million to former Chief Justice Tun Mohd Salleh Abas and five other former senior judges in 2008, acknowledging that their dismissal or termination in 1989 was ‘illegal’, then there is no reason why the prime minister cannot seek justice,” he added. – Malay Mail