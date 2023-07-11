PM Anwar chairing unity govt leadership council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived at Menara Dato’ Onn, Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here tonight to chair the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting.

Apart from Anwar, other top leaders of the unity government seen turning up for the meeting include Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Also present are Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg; Progressive Democratic Party president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The meeting, which began at 8.30pm, is expected to discuss preparations for the coming six state elections and other matters.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on August 12, with nominations set for July 29 and early voting on August 8. — Bernama