PM Anwar: Unity govt settles seat allocations for six state polls

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council has finalised the distribution of seats for the six state elections on August 12.

This was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after chairing a meeting of the council here tonight.

“(Seat allocations) finalised for all states; only one or two states (with issues) which we discussed and settled tonight.

“We will give the dates for announcement on candidates (for the polls) in two or three days’ time,” Anwar told reporters after the meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Among the top leaders of the Unity Government who attended the meeting were Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu. — Bernama