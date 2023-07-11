Wednesday, July 12
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM Anwar: Unity govt settles seat allocations for six state polls

PM Anwar: Unity govt settles seat allocations for six state polls

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chairs the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council Meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, July 11, 2023. Also present were BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and other party leaders. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council has finalised the distribution of seats for the six state elections on August 12.

This was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after chairing a meeting of the council here tonight.

“(Seat allocations) finalised for all states; only one or two states (with issues) which we discussed and settled tonight.

“We will give the dates for announcement on candidates (for the polls) in two or three days’ time,” Anwar told reporters after the meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Among the top leaders of the Unity Government who attended the meeting were Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu. — Bernama

Recommended Posts