Producer-director all excited over first-ever full Iban screen feature

KUCHING (July 11): Arts activist Alaric Soh is excited over the homegrown production of his first-ever full Iban language movie, set for screening in cinemas nationwide this Thursday (July 13).

He hails the 90-minute ‘KUMANG – Aku Ukai 17 Agi’ (KUMANG – I’m No Longer 17) as ‘a 100 per cent Sarawakian production’, with him having single-handedly produced and directed the movie, as well as being involved in the pre- and post-production editing.

“The movie is about a girl named ‘Kumang’, who is coming of age, but she is at a crossroads in her life – having to choose whether to pursue her dream career, an education, or her love life,” he told The Borneo Post when met at his production office, at Jalan Rock here yesterday.

Soh said he felt inspired by the rich culture and way of living of the many ethnic groups in Sarawak, particularly the Iban community, and he hoped his endeavour in the project would further spur the development of the local filmmaking industry.

The movie was self-funded by Soh to the amount of RM350,000.

Filming began in February last year, and wrapped in September that year. The movie was then submitted to the Censorship Board for approval, and to the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) for distribution.

“None of our actors are trained and there are not that many people making movies here.

“So, as we acted, we learned during the filmmaking. It’s a bit of a tedious process, but we managed to pull through in the end,” said Soh.

He added that it had been a steep learning curve as a first-timer as he only started to explore filmmaking during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, including purchasing equipment and applying the necessary licensing from Finas.

Thus, Soh expressed his hope that Sarawakians, especially the Ibans, would appreciate the movie and go purchase the tickets to watch it in cinema.

A charity fundraising premier would be carried out by the Sarawak Scout Council at GSC Cinema in The Spring Shopping Mall here this July 13, with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg having been invited to attend the screening.