Puspakom Kuching to move operations to Kota Samarahan effective Aug 1

KUCHING (July 11): Puspakom Sdn Bhd Kuching (Puspakom Kuching) will move its operations to the Puspakom Kota Samarahan (Puspakom Kota Samarahan) branch effective Aug 1.

A statement issued by Puspakom headquarters said the last day of the Puspakom Kuch­ing operations will be on July 27.

It also said customers can make an online appointment for their vehicles to be inspected at Puspakom Kota Samarahan at www.mypuspakom.com.my starting July 15.

Located at the Kota Samarahan Industrial Estate (Extension), it said the Puspakom Kota Samarahan has a size of four acres and can carry out all types of vehicle inspections for commercial and private vehicles.

“This inspection centre can provide a better customer experience with the presence of five inspection lanes to accommodate a higher vehicle capacity of a total of 500 vehicles per day.

“In addition, customers can obtain insurance renewal facilities and Motor Vehicle License (Road Tax) at the counter provided immediately after completing the vehicle inspection.

“This is in line with Puspakom’s aspiration to make it a one-stop center for all vehicle-related matters and provide the best service to its customers,” said the statement.

It also advised vehicle owners whose vehicle inspection certificate is due to expire between July 28 and 31 to immediately make arrangements to have their vehicle inspected at Puspakom Kuching before it ceases operation.