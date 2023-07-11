Road closures in Kuching city centre July 18-20 for 60th independence parade rehearsals

KUCHING (July 11): Several roads in the city centre here will be closed from July 18-20 to make way for parade rehearsals for the 60th Sarawak independence celebration.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said the affected roads will be closed from 6.30am until the end of rehearsals.

The closures involve Jalan Main Bazaar junction towards Lebuh Wayang; Jalan Gambier to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and Jalan Main Bazaar; Jalan Lebuh Wayang towards Jalan Wawasan; traffic light junction at RTM connecting Jalan Satok and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg towards Padang Merdeka; and SK St Mary traffic light junction connecting to Jalan McDougall towards Padang Merdeka.

He said these same roads will also be closed on Sarawak Day on July 22, starting from 5.30am until the end of the celebration.

Ahsmon advised those wishing to witness the parade to park their vehicles at Reservoir Park, Taman Budaya, Green Hill, Saujana Building, Top Spot Parking Lot, and the civic centre.

“Those heading into the city centre during the road closure period are advised to plan their journey ahead, while those planning to attend the parade are to abide by the traffic control signs and instructions from police personnel,” he said.