Sabah Umno ready to challenge Gagasan Rakyat

SEMPORNA (July 11): As an organised party, Sabah Umno will not be facing any major issue if the State election is called in the near future, said its election director, Jeefrey Nor Mohamed.

Although the election is expected to take place less than two years from now, he reminded all party members in every division to be ready, especially in organising their machinery.

“There is no problem for Umno to face the election because we are an organised political party, as our structure started from the central to state, divisional and branch levels.

“The only things that we need to do is to be mobilised and stay active organising programmes in order for us to be updated with the real situation in the grassroots,” he said during a briefing session for the Sabah Umno election machinery of Semporna, Kalabakan and Tawau recently.

Present at the briefing were Umno chiefs from Semporna (Abdul Manan Indanan), Kalabakan (Samasuddin Yusop), Tawau (Ghazalie Ansing) and Sabah Umno election secretary Datuk Fadilah Sabri.

According to Jeefrey who is also Putatan Umno chief, the party needs to be prepared earlier because the upcoming polls will be more challenging after some leaders of the Gagasan Rakyat including its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor declared that they are ready to seize some of the state and parliamentary seats belonging to Sabah Umno.

“This is a challenge, Sabah Umno needs to take up this challenge because the statements that have been issued by some Gagasan Rakyat leaders prove that it is very difficult for us to form cooperation except for other parties that sincerely cooperate with us,” explained Jeefrey.

He also stressed, if Sabah Umno were to dream of winning in the state election, leaders at all levels need to work as a team by putting victory as the main target.