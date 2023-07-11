Secondary schools in Kanowit urged to maintain excellent performance

KANOWIT (July 11): The three secondary schools here have been urged to maintain its positive momentum in academic performances.

Speaking during the launch of Sarawak Education Expo for Kanowit District, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana praised SMK Sedaya, SMK Nanga Dap and SMK Kanowit for their recent achievement in public examinations.

“For that I would like to express that I am proud of the achievements of the three schools. I hope the schools will continue the positive momentum in the future,” he said at the event held at Kanowit Multipurpose Hall.

He added the Kanowit district education office is currently at fifth place in Sarawak for its academic achievements.

The statewide expo was launched concurrently by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in Kuching last Saturday.

It is a collaborative effort between Yayasan Sarawak and the Resident’s and District offices.

At the event, 18 students who achieved outstanding results in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 received incentives from Yayasan Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong reminded the students to focus on their studies to get good grades.

“The world is getting more challenging and there will be competition in seeking employment.

“If you obtain good grades, it will open up a path for you in the competitive job market,” he said.

Kanowit district education officer Yakup Jai and Kanowit district officer Jackline August were also present.