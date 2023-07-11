Smokehouse workers’ quarters goes up in flames

KUCHING (July 11): A fire today destroyed a workers’ quarters at a smokehouse at Jalan Stutong here along with a few used vehicles parked there.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said teams from the Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were rushed to the scene after a distress call was received at 1.34pm.

“The razed dormitory occupied by workers of the smokehouse measured 800 square metres.

“The fire was brought under control at 1.59pm and overhaul work is still ongoing,” said Bomba.