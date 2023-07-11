Special training module for PPDK trainees in the works, says minister

KUCHING (July 11): The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is drafting a paper on the implementation of a special training module for the trainees in any community-based rehabilitation centre (PPDK).

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said such a comprehensive and structured programme is aimed at empowering the individuals with disability placed at the PPDK.

“I see that the trainees at the PPDKs and those at the PAWEs (senior citizens activity centres) have different kinds of impairment. Some are born with cerebral palsy, autism, and some have slow learning and so on.

“Different disabilities pose different needs,” she said during a press conference held during her official visit to PPDK Sri Satok here yesterday.

Adding on, Nancy said while the government had come up with various initiatives to provide care to those with disability, there should stronger and more sustainable policies focusing on their development.

“We recommend that we should provide the training and I have requested the government to pay attention to this issue so that this group of trainees could be included under TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training). The courses are still not under TVET, even though in principle, it is.

“Because these trainees are under a social programme, so what we need to do is to make another process of documentation so that these people could be trained and with this scheme, we hope that each state could produce more trainees.

“We also hope that within this year, at least certain documents would already be in the process,” she added.