S’wak hopes for RM300 mln federal funding to carry out minerals study

KUCHING (July 11): The Sarawak government hopes Putrajaya would be able to finance the estimated RM300 million needed to undertake studies to identify the presence and sources of minerals, including non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE), in the state.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the studies would cover 31,474 square kilometres (3.147 hectares) of land in Sarawak.

“This undertaking is a part of the efforts meant to transform the mining sector towards having a sustainable and innovative industrial value chain and ecosystem with optimal use of mineral resources by 2030, in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“However, this would require a high cost, estimated at RM300 million. We hope that the federal government could help finance this,” he said during a courtesy call paid by federal Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Awang Tengah, also Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development, added that the ministry was currently drafting a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nik Nazmi’s ministry on minerals and mining development in Sarawak.

The items under this MoU, he said, would include the studying of minerals and the mapping of the geographical resources, training programmes, information-sharing and academic properties, as well as empowerment to the ability in sustainable development of mineral resources.

On the export of minerals and rock materials, Awang Tengah said the Sarawak government, together with Nik Nazmi’s ministry and 16 state and federal government agencies, had on July 24, 2018 signed an understanding over the use of related instructions and works procedures.

“These instructions and works procedures aim to coordinate applications for the export of minerals and rock materials out of Sarawak.

“Taking into account the factor of dynamic commodity price changes, the urgency of AP (approved permit) from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change to industry players, is vital,” he added.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh was also present at BCCK yesterday.