Tengku Zafrul: Govt ready to roll out red carpet for Dr Mahathir’s RM500 bln Langkawi investor

KUALA LUMPUR (July 11): Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has called on former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to disclose the identity of the individual said to be interested in investing up to RM500 billion in Langkawi.

He said that if Dr Mahathir’s claim of an RM500 billion investment for the resort island of Langkawi were true, it would be a remarkable milestone for Malaysia as previously the highest investment in the country’s history was RM309 billion, and that was nationally for an entire year.

Therefore, the government is more than willing to extend a warm welcome to such investors and provide them with necessary support, he added.

“If it is true that Tun has one investor of RM500 billion, it is set to be a new record for the biggest-ever investor in Malaysia. If such an investor exists, we will follow up on it since we do not care who brings in investors.

“It can be Tun M or from the Opposition, we don’t care, because when we get investors, it is the people who benefit. Hence, I ask Tun M with good grace to share more details of this investor. I mean, we always welcome investors to the country, let alone one who is bringing in RM500 billion.

“Obviously, if that happens, we will roll out the red carpet for this investor from the moment they land at the airport until they reach the hotel,” he said in a video posted on his official Twitter account last night.

Tun Mahathir kata, ada orang jumpa dia nak labur RM500 bilion di Langkawi. Betul ke, Tun? #investment #tunmahathir pic.twitter.com/fYimKbAwIB — Tengku Zafrul 🇲🇾 (@tzafrul_aziz) July 10, 2023

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir was quoted in reports as claiming he had investors who wanted to invest in Langkawi but no ministers were willing to meet them. — Malay Mail