WWF-Malaysia: Tun Mustapha Park, Semporna vital sites for marine turtles

KOTA KINABALU (July 11): Tun Mustapha Park (TMP) and Semporna are significant sites for marine turtles in Sabah and Malaysia.

“Both project sites, TMP and Semporna, contribute to Turtle Islands and TIHPA (Turtle Islands Heritage Protected Area). If you want to ensure the future of marine turtles of TIHPA and marine turtles in general, TMP and Semporna play the role to ensure the future of TIHPA and the greater Coral Triangle region,” said Gavin Jolis of WWF-Malaysia.

He said that TMP and Semporna are home for nesting turtles and foraging turtles.

He added that WWF-Malaysia arrived at the two project sites in 2008 and in 2009, with the aim of establishing the baseline, such as the status of marine turtles at both areas.

He said that WWF-Malaysia works with Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD) on establishing the baseline.

Gavin said that threats that have been recorded for the past decades at the two sites were nest poaching where nests were claimed to be collected illegally by the community members, turtle poaching, coastal development and bycatch.

“According to a published report in 2011, poaching (turtle) eggs were identified in Mataking, Pom Pom. One of the major threats to turtles in Semporna and TMP. Egg consumption was normal practice in 34 villages surveyed in 2008 which reported eggs for consumption and for sale,” he said.

He said that since 2009, among the activities conducted by WWF-Malaysia with the local government to protect the turtles at the two sites were beach monitoring, coastal surveillance, multi stakeholder engagement and coordination, research, critical habitat identification and mapping and local community empowerment.

“One of the key things with stakeholders was beach monitoring at 11 nesting beaches involving 13 kilometers in total in TMP and in Semporna, nine beaches in 25 kilometers,” he said.

He also said that they also conduct nest relocations to the hatchery because according to their baseline, if they left the nest there, the probability it will be poached by island communities is 100 percent.

He added that WWF-Malaysia supports the local government and the community for coastal surveillance.

“We understand turtle poaching is a threat,” he said.

He also said that WWF-Malaysia and SWD conduct periodic surveillance to determine if poaching still occurs in the areas in Semporna and if poaching was still a threat.

At the same time, WWF-Malaysia also provides space and time for the local community to be involved in conservation.

“For the past 13 years, WWF-Malaysia and SWD had supported the island community to be involved in conservation, beach and foraging ground monitoring and include (both) adult and youth (community members) in conservation, because we want to encourage inclusive conservation in marine turtles,” he said.

He said they also involved the enforcements in the surveillance.

Gavin also stressed the importance of conserving the foraging ground of the marine turtles.

He said the nearly 1,500 seagrass beds in Semporna had been identified with sightings of Green turtles at the foraging ground.